Communities clean up after Thursday’s storm

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– You will likely hear plenty of chainsaws around Connecticut Friday. Many communities around the state are cleaning up and Mother Nature’s fury Thursday.

With light in the sky, we can see just how much damage was done by one tree in Milford. It is a big tree brought down by high winds Thursday afternoon. It caved in the roof and buckled an outer wall as well. Here’s the ultimate irony, though. The homeowner tells us they just finished putting a brand new roof on this house as in new roof was done midday Thursday and a couple hours later this happened.

Cruel weather irony – these folks in Milford just put a new roof on their house before yesterday’s storm. pic.twitter.com/uEf9st3Wce — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) July 14, 2017

When these storms came in, they came fast and they hit hard. Up in Ansonia they got it bad, too. Trees and tree limbs coming down on top of power lines. One of the hardest hit areas was Prospect Street, just east of downtown. Several houses lost power. Even though this appears to be just straight line winds, from the damage done, some people assumed the worst.

“I thought it was like a little tornado or some sort of a hurricane that happened. It was chaotic. There was debris everywhere. Trees everywhere, it was insane. I would say it was like a mini-tornado, if anything,” said Jonathan Rivera, Ansonia.

No tornado reported, though. And in Sterling, it wasn’t just rain and wind, but hail that came down Thursday afternoon, battering the tops of cars there. Most dangerous of all, those storm cells carried plenty of lightning, too.

A man was struck by lightning at the North Stonington Agricultural Fair. He was in the cattle barn when it happened. Police say he was conscious and alert when they took him to the hospital.

That fair expected to re-open Friday, and a family in Milford get to start on getting this tree off of their brand new roof, and getting a new, new roof put on their house.