Freebie Friday! National Ice Cream Day is Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means there are some sweet treats at no cost in your future! If you’re a fan of ice cream, this weekend is for you! Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and plenty of places are celebrating! Here’s a look at just a few!

This one is time-sensitive: From 1-2 p.m. Friday July 14th, you can get a free iced tea at most Starbucks locations.

Get a free vanilla cone Sunday at McDonald’s; you need to download their app to cash in.

Carvel has a buy one get one deal on that day.

Most Cold Stone Creamery locations also doing a BOGO deal.

You can get $2 off a polar pizza at Baskin Robbins when you use the coupon code: MINT.

Don’t forget Wendy’s has a 50-cent frosty until August 25th.

Let’s include the whole family in this fund weekend, shall we? Here’s one for the pups! Take your dog to a Petsmart Hotel location on Sunday. Your little one will get their own sundae.

Keep your eyes open for more deals at your local ice cream shop Sunday.

 

