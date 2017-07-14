Guilford firefighter charged with worker’s compensation fraud

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guilford firefighter has been arrested for allegedly scamming the worker’s compensation system.

Michael Hudd, 55, of Milford, was arrested on Friday. The state says he was supposedly hurt and unable to work, but was seen setting up equipment and performing with a band.

According to an arrest warrant, the Pomona Avenue man reported being hurt on March 25, 2016. It says he received more than $21,000 in worker’s compensation benefits.

The warrant says while Hudd was collecting disability benefits, he was seen four times playing drums for a local band called the “Rum Runners” and lifting, moving, and setting up the band’s equipment.

Hudd was released on a promise to appear in New Haven Superior Court on July 19.