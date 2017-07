FARMINGTON, Conn, (WTNH) — The Hartford Whalers will visit patients at UConn John Dempsey Hospital, along with the Hartford Yard Goats.

The Hartford Yard Goats are celebrating its “Whalers Alumni Weekend” starting at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

The weekend’s festivities will be kicked-off with a visit to UConn John Dempsey Hospital by several former Hartford Whalers and current Yard Goats to cheer up inpatients.

The former players include Norm Barnes, Bob Crawford, Grant Jennings, and Mike Rogers.