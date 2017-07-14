Hundreds of New Haven kids take part in summer reading program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer vacation is still in session, but on Friday, hundreds of New Haven kids hit the books with the help of some special guests.

It’s all part of a “Read-In” through LEAP, a non-profit that trains students to work with younger children on a wide range of topics. One of them, literacy.

Literacy Counselor Marshall James spoke about helping kids stay mentally sharp during the summer.

So the summer slide is when our children throughout the summer don’t want to do anything and they slack on their reading and abilities at school and they come back into school with lower reading levels than they had at the start of the summer.”

More than 500 campers took part in Friday’s event. It was supposed to take place on the New Haven Green, but due to poor weather the event was spread out across multiple indoor locations throughout the city.

“I like reading sometimes, but I don’t read that much at home; but some of my favorite books are sports, details, history,” said camper Chaance Moore from New Haven.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Senator Richard Blumenthal were among some of the special guest readers Friday at the Clinton Avenue School; with counselors and volunteers also in the mix.

Something that many people may not realize, 30-percent of adults in New Haven are illiterate. Events like these are education children, to hopefully change that statistic down the road.

“Sometimes because you can speak the language you say that’s enough,” said Leiyanie Osario, from LEAP. “No, you have to be able to write it and read it to be able to go to college and reach those scholarships.”