Local first responders train for mass casualty event

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington first responders are training in the event of a mass casualty.

The training is called ‘Tactical Combat Casualty Care’ and it’s going to be Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First responders will learn things like extraction, tactical awareness, safety and stabilization.

They say the goal is to be able to provide treatment in terror events and active shooter situations.

There will be simulated environments for first responders to learn how to access and treat wounds in realistic situations.