Nation’s governors to address opioid crisis, health care during summer meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The National Governors Association plans to address the GOP health care plan at their meeting in Rhode Island Friday. It is an annual conference and the nation’s governors have been talking a lot about ways to curb the opioid crisis.

Twenty governors from across the country, including Governor Malloy, are coming together for the National Governors Association summer meeting taking place in Providence.

The opioid epidemic will be front and center and a major topic of conversation. Many of those governors see the impact this crisis is having on people in their state and they’re saying enough is enough. This is an issue that is getting the attention of both sides of the aisle.

Governor Malloy has often pressed for solutions. Some of those forward-thinking ideas range from angles of prevention, education, treatment and law enforcement.

“This is something New England has wrestled with first but obviously it’s a 50 state problem so in some senses New England will share some of its experiences with other states. But as a guy who has sponsored 6 years of legislation under opioid abuse, I’m always looking for the next best idea on how to combat that,” said Malloy.

Also on the agenda for today’s governors meeting — how the senate health care bill will impact their states. Many are concerned about the affect it will have on state budgets as well as the $772 billion cuts to Medicaid. That could directly impact people who are receiving therapies and treatment for opioid addiction. The White House says efforts are underway to combat this issue.

Just to give you an idea of what Connecticut is doing, the state will receive $5.5 million in federal grant money which will go toward the opioid epidemic. The money will be managed by the state’s department of mental health and addiction. Last year in our state 900 people died from opioid overdoses.