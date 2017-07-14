New Haven neighborhood nervous as home invader remains at large

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Wooster Square residents in New Haven are still shaken up after a woman was assaulted in her apartment during an early morning home invasion.

Stacey Pugacheva said, “I think it’s kind of scary. Definitely scary.”

The 25-year-old victim was violently attacked. Police said the woman had wounds to her face and neck. Pugacheva added, “You always hear about these things and you kind of hope that they are not near you.”

Daniel Riecker said, “It is kind of shocking because it doesn’t seem like it is not that type of area. It does not have that sort of feel.”

New Haven detectives spent all day and night Thursday combing through the apartment on Academy Street and collecting evidence.

Pugacheva said, “I was walking my dog at like 9:30, and there were men in suits with like flashlights.”

Residents are concerned for their safety. Suzanne Friedbacher added, “I got my property management company to fix the front door quickly because we’ve been having trouble with it and it wasn’t closing.”

Locals said lately there’s been suspicious activity in Wooster Square. Friedbacher added, “It is disconcerting. I do believe there were several car break-ins the day or two before as well about the same time in the morning.”

Neighbors said the community block watch is keeping residents informed. Friedbacher added, “I think one of the things the block watch does is constantly remind us of situations and here are some things you can do to insure your safety.”