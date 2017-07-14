New Haven Police arrest man for assault on the Green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police arrested a man for assaulting another man on Thursday night.

According to police, at 11:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to reports of a fight on the lower city green for an unresponsive man on the ground. They also were told another involved man was going towards Chapel Street in a hurry.

Police say an officer was in the downtown station on Chapel Street when the call came in, where he spotted a man matching the description of the perpetrator.

Authorities say the man, 39-year-old William Joseph McKinney of New Haven, was walking quickly towards College Street and his hands were bloodied. They say the officer asked McKinney if had been involved in the fight, he admitted he had been and claimed self-defense.

Officials say at the scene a bludgeoning weapon was located with the victim, 62-year-old Robert Haynes of New Haven. They say Haynes was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with severe face and head injuries. Police say he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say McKinney was charged with first degree assault.