New Haven Police arrest man for assault on the Green

By Published: Updated:
Joseph McKinney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police arrested a man for assaulting another man on Thursday night.

According to police, at 11:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to reports of a fight on the lower city green for an unresponsive man on the ground. They also were told another involved man was going towards Chapel Street in a hurry.

Police say an officer was in the downtown station on Chapel Street when the call came in, where he spotted a man matching the description of the perpetrator.

Authorities say the man, 39-year-old William Joseph McKinney of New Haven, was walking quickly towards College Street and his hands were bloodied. They say the officer asked McKinney if had been involved in the fight, he admitted he had been and claimed self-defense.

Officials say at the scene a bludgeoning weapon was located with the victim, 62-year-old Robert Haynes of New Haven. They say Haynes was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital with severe face and head injuries. Police say he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say McKinney was charged with first degree assault.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s