Pet of the Week: Butkis

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a sweet American Bulldog named Butkis.

This friendly boy is between 3 to 4 years old. He is docile and a dog that is sure to be your best buddy.

For more information on Butkis, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.