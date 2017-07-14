Police officers rescue man from burning building

BETHEL, Conn. (AP) — Officials say police officers crawled on their hands and knees to rescue a man from a burning building in Connecticut.

The fire was reported at a building in downtown Bethel after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police Lt. Mike Libertini tells the Hartford Courant Cpl. Lynn Morris and officers Matthew DiRago and William Holland entered the building to help get people out.

The officers encountered the man, who was reportedly disabled, and crawled on the floor in clear air to rescue him.

The man has been transported to the hospital and is being treated in the burn unit. His current condition has not been released.

Officials say two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

