Report It Recap: July 14, 2017

(WTNH) — A lot of big stories happening this week. First, the fire in Milford at an auto recycling facility. The thick plumes of smoke could be seen in pictures and video. The next day a similar scene in Bridgeport. This one much larger at the site of a former rubber factory. Remember, anytime you see news happening send us a picture if you can do so safely.

The weather pretty much all over the place. We saw some beautiful sunny days — the definition of summer. Some of you sending in great pictures. But those hot humid days also leading to rain and some storms. At times, giving way to scenes like these.

A great deal of teamwork going on throughout the state. The Wallingford Little League All Star team winning the district 5 championship. Now on to the sectional games. A shout out to girls softball in Shelton. And the All Stars in Trumbull. Both with big wins as well.

Phyllis in West Haven turning 102! While these kids set up a lemonade stand in Waterbury.

The animals, all the buzz. Check out these up close pics of a momma dear and her fawns. These two are on their way to becoming the best of friends. AJ caught a baby sand shark. This cat is checking out the view.

Finally, it’s a good thing there’s a thick layer of glass between these two. I think the photo speaks for itself.

Keep those pictures coming!