Report: Most stolen vehicles in 2016

(WTNH) — The Honda Accord and Civic have again topped the list of most-stolen cars in the U.S., according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The NICB’s report for 2016 is using data from the FBI that shows newer models are being stolen at much lower levels. The NICB says advances in security technology and the proliferation of smart keys have helped.

The third most stolen vehicle in 2016, according to the report, was the 2006 Ford Pickup, with the 2004 Chevrolet Pickup in fourth, and the 2016 Toyota Camry rounding out the top five.

The least stolen vehicle on the NICB’s top ten list was the 2000 model Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee.