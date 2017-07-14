Restaurant Road Trip: The Stand – Roadside BBQ and Market

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Branford, CT. The Stand – Roadside BBQ & Market is a converted gas station, that serves up slow-cooked BBQ, with a local farmers market, outside.

The Stand Co-Owner, Eamon Roche talked to Chef Plum about the restaurant’s vibe:

When we came we knew we wanted to do great BBQ… and the property already had the gardens. So we had to keep that going. So we have the farm stand, and then we added the food truck for breakfast.

The Branford-based hot spot is known for it’s live music, woodland canteen atmosphere, and local libation. Of course it all comes back to what really makes The Stand “pop.” That’s the BBQ:

The wood we use is hickory. Almost exclusively. We keeps the pits around 250°F and we start it up at about 7a.m. and keep it on until about 11p.m. or midnight. We’ve got brisket, pork shoulder, chicken legs and chicken thighs, ribs and pork butt.

The meat is served up with heaping portions of sides including:

Corn bread and fresh tomatoes from down the road from Medlyn Farms – that’s where we get a lot of our produce from there. We got some black beans and some of our purple slaw, watermelon salad that adds a little bit of sweetness. Of course we have mac and cheese – we have to do that.

In addition to their wide variety of local craft brews on tap, we went behind the bar to mix up a Moscow Mule with Asylum Distillery Ginger Zap (ginger flavored vodka). A little effervescence from the ginger beer makes for a great drink on a hot day.

Visit The Stand – Roadside BBQ & Market, and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 196 S Montowese St, Branford, CT 06405

Be sure to support the local businesses who make this show happen: Ergo Chef Knives, Asylum Distillery, and the CT Chef’s Challenge to benefit Optimus Healthcare. Do you have an idea for a place for us to visit on ‘Restaurant Road Trip?’ Visit us on Facebook to let us know, tweet Chef Plum, or email us.