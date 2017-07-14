State officials say UConn coach OK to hire son as assistant

By Published:
during the second half of UConn's Blue-White spring NCAA college football game at Rentschler Field, Saturday, April 11, 2015, in East Hartford, Conn. Blue won 13-3. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State ethics lawyers are recommending the University of Connecticut be allowed to hire football coach Randy Edsall’s son as the team’s assistant coach.

The Hartford Courant reports lawyers for the state ethics board are recommending the citizen advisory panel take no action against UConn or its coach so long as his son’s one-year, $95,000 contract is not renewed.

The draft opinion, which is slated to be presented to the board July 20, recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if the younger Edsall was barred from coaching this year.

The ethics board had questioned whether it was permissible for the elder Edsall to negotiate a job for his son under the state ethics code. UConn has said it sees nothing wrong with the younger Edsall’s employment.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s