State officials say UConn coach OK to hire son as assistant

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State ethics lawyers are recommending the University of Connecticut be allowed to hire football coach Randy Edsall’s son as the team’s assistant coach.

The Hartford Courant reports lawyers for the state ethics board are recommending the citizen advisory panel take no action against UConn or its coach so long as his son’s one-year, $95,000 contract is not renewed.

The draft opinion, which is slated to be presented to the board July 20, recognizes the “potential disruption” to UConn’s football program if the younger Edsall was barred from coaching this year.

The ethics board had questioned whether it was permissible for the elder Edsall to negotiate a job for his son under the state ethics code. UConn has said it sees nothing wrong with the younger Edsall’s employment.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

