Test results show slight improvement in student math scores

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Preliminary results of Connecticut’s three-year-old standardized exam show slightly more students are excelling at mathematics.

The State Department of Education announced Friday the percentage of students who are meeting or exceeding the math achievement standard — across all grades statewide — increased by 1.6 percentage points to 45.6 percent.

The improvement comes after Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell announced in 2015 the creation of a new council of educators, industry and business leaders and experts and math, science and technology to help teachers in math instruction. That panel released a package of recommendations in October 2016.

Wentzell says her department “remains committed to supporting all districts” in implementing those recommendations.

Meanwhile, preliminary results show English language arts scores on the state’s Smarter Balanced assessment dipped by 1.4 points to 54.2 percent.

 

