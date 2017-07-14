Trinity College professor cleared of any wrongdoing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trinity College professor that was placed on leave after reposting a controversial article on social media has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sociology professor Johnny Williams, who is black, was widely criticized for his posts seeming to condone white supremacy. Those posts sparked threats, forcing the school to close its campus for a day last month.

On Friday, Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney said Williams is protected by academic freedom, and did not violate and college policies.

Williams has since apologized for his controversial posts on social media.