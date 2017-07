DEPOE BAY, Ore. (WTNH) – A truck carrying 7,500 pounds of slime eels overturned in Oregon Thursday afternoon.

The slimy animals, known as hagfish, spread all over Highway 101, creating a big mess.

Troopers say a transportation worker told the driver to stop, but he didn’t. The weight of the eels shifted, causing the container to fly across the highway and burst open. That then caused a crash which left cars and the road covered in eels and lots of white, sticky slime.