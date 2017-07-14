2 men arrested in Somers following early morning police chase

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Friday morning, Somers Police arrested two men and seized narcotics and a firearm, following a pursuit throughout Northern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

At approximately 1:38 a.m. on Friday, July 14th Troop C-Tolland was conducting routine traffic stops with a focus on O.U.I. enforcement when a gold Nissan Altima, traveling down Route 190, crossed the double yellow line. As the officer signaled for the vehicle to pull over, the car took off and led police on pursuit into Stafford where the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, police found the same vehicle speeding down Route 190. State Troopers became aware that the vehicle was stolen out of New Britain. When police attempted to stop the vehicle again the driver took off and led police on a chase, through back roads, into Massachusetts. It was at this time that Massachusetts State Police became involved and attempted to stop the car in I-91.

Upon entering back into Connecticut, the driver eluded police throughout the Northern portion of the state until officers boxed the car in to end the pursuit. As the suspect’s car came to a stop the occupants took off on foot.

The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Alfredo Claudio of Hartford was quickly arrested by officers. The passenger, 37-year-old Hector Arocho of New Britain was apprehended after Troopers were forced to use a taser following verbal commands.

Troopers subsequently located a loaded .38 special revolver in the vehicle along with oxycodone pills, and Fentanyl.

A third passenger was released on scene.

After investigating, Police determined Arocho attempted to divert the police by calling in the stolen vehicle. Arocho was charged with Interfering with an officer and Criminal attempt to falsely report an incident.

Claudio was charged with Criminal possession of a pistol; Criminal attempt/Assault 2nd with a motor vehicle; Reckless Endangerment 2nd; Assault on a public safety officer; Weapon in a motor vehicle; Carrying a pistol without a permit; Possession of narcotics; Engaging police in a pursuit and additional motor vehicle violations.

Both are due in court Friday.