Woman arrested for allegedly collecting deceased man’s unemployment benefits

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested Friday for illegally collecting a man’s unemployment benefits for three months after he passed away, according to the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

The woman, Patricia Anderson, a 50-year-old from Torrington, was charged with one count each of larceny first-degree by defrauding a public community, identity theft second-degree, and unemployment compensation fraud.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, from April 9, through July 2017, Anderson collected approximately $6,230 in unemployment benefits under the claim of an individual that she resided with, who died on April 4, 2017.

Officials did not include Anderson’s relationship with the deceased man, other than that they lived together.

Anderson was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond, and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on July 18, 2017.