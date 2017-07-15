David’s Bridal offers discounts after Alfred Angelo closes stores overnight

ABC News / WTNH.com Staff Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

(WTNH / ABC ) — Another popular bridal shop is now offering some help in the panic.

David’s Bridal is offering a discount to anyone who purchased wedding or bridesmaid dresses from Alfred Angelo and did not receive them.

Related Content: Popular bridal dress chain abruptly closes stores, leaving some brides-to-be stranded

All you have to do is bring your receipt with you. Customers can receive 30 percent off on wedding dresses and 20 percent off on bridesmaid dresses.

On its website, the Alfred Angelo says it has more than 60 stores and sells gown collections at nearly 1,400 retailers in the U.S. and worldwide. It was not clear just how many stores were abruptly closed Thursday. Employees were reportedly informed Thursday during a call.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s