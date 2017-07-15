David’s Bridal offers discounts after Alfred Angelo closes stores overnight

(WTNH / ABC ) — Another popular bridal shop is now offering some help in the panic.

David’s Bridal is offering a discount to anyone who purchased wedding or bridesmaid dresses from Alfred Angelo and did not receive them.

All you have to do is bring your receipt with you. Customers can receive 30 percent off on wedding dresses and 20 percent off on bridesmaid dresses.

On its website, the Alfred Angelo says it has more than 60 stores and sells gown collections at nearly 1,400 retailers in the U.S. and worldwide. It was not clear just how many stores were abruptly closed Thursday. Employees were reportedly informed Thursday during a call.