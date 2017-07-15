Expected bridge closure in Naugatuck has been cancelled due to utility lines down

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Prospect Street Bridge in Naugatuck will remain open Saturday, after a tree fell causing Route 63 to be closed.

According to police, the cancellation of the bridge closure is due to a large tree that fell across Route 63 near the intersection of Route 68. They say the tree falling resulted in multiple utility lines that were taken down causing closures to Route 63 that were detoured over the Prospect Street Bridge.

Police say, as of Saturday morning, the utility work on Route 63 was still being performed and the road is still closed with the detour over the Prospect Street Bridge.

Authorities say the time frame for when Route 63 will reopen is unknown, they have cancelled the bridge shutdown for the weekend.

Police say, multiple construction operations are still being performed on the bridge, but traffic interference will not take place until Route 63 is reopened.

