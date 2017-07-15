Good Samaritan misses job interview to help victim of car accident in Westport

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A former prisoner here in Connecticut is getting a great deal of attention on Saturday after he passed up a job interview to save the victim of a car accident.

Aaron Tucker from Bridgeport was on a bus in Westport when he noticed an overturned car on the Post Road that was smoking.

After the bus driver refused to help, Tucker says he got off the bus and ran to help the 61-year-old driver.

With the help of two other people, they got the victim to safety.

It’s alright to hear people saying i’m a hero. That’s their point of view. But to me, if it happened again, I’m going to continue to do it because it’s the right thing,” he said.

Tucker was on his way to a job interview in Stamford, which he missed.

The 32-year-old has been trying to turn his life around after spending two years in prison on a weapons charge.

