Gov. Malloy discusses Republican healthcare plan in Rhode Island

WTNH.com Staff Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Governor Malloy is spending the weekend at a meeting in Rhode Island.

While there, he is making his position on the Republican Plan clear.

These are policies that will destroy a healthcare system in any country and I will remind you, we’re the only industrialized country that just a few years ago had no true public universal coverage. What Republicans want to do is take away from the elderly, destroy Medicaid and make sure that the pre-existing conditions will be protected,” Malloy said.

He also had a message for Republican Governors and Republicans running for Governor around the country — take a position on health care and be held accountable for it.

