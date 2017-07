HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford Police Department is hosting a neighborhood Gun Buy Back.

The department will be trading gift cards for guns on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Johnson Stewart Community Center on Martin Street.

Guns can be turned in anonymously. Gift cards range from $450 for an assault rifle, $250 for a semi-automatic handgun, $150 for a revolver and $100 for any shotgun or rifle.