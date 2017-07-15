Minor league baseball team honors Hartford’s hockey past

By Published:
- FILE - Logo of the Hartford Whalers (Image: Wikimedia/Hartford_Whalers)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford’s minor league baseball team is honoring the city’s hockey history this weekend.

The Double-A Yard goats are hosting Whalers Alumni Weekend at Dunkin’ Donuts park.

As part of the festivities the team will be wearing special uniforms reminiscent of the hockey jerseys once worn by the NHL team.

About 15 former Whalers will be in town for the games and other festivities, which include a charity luncheon on Saturday afternoon.

The weekend also will include Whalers trading cards on the video board and Whalers trivia.

The team, which sports the same green and blue color scheme as the hockey team, already sells Whalers hats in its gift shop and plays the Whaler’s fight song, “Brass Bonanza,” after every home run.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s