Minor league baseball team honors Hartford’s hockey past

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford’s minor league baseball team is honoring the city’s hockey history this weekend.

The Double-A Yard goats are hosting Whalers Alumni Weekend at Dunkin’ Donuts park.

As part of the festivities the team will be wearing special uniforms reminiscent of the hockey jerseys once worn by the NHL team.

About 15 former Whalers will be in town for the games and other festivities, which include a charity luncheon on Saturday afternoon.

The weekend also will include Whalers trading cards on the video board and Whalers trivia.

The team, which sports the same green and blue color scheme as the hockey team, already sells Whalers hats in its gift shop and plays the Whaler’s fight song, “Brass Bonanza,” after every home run.