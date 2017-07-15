New London Police arrest 2 people involved in separate robberies

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after two different robberies in New London on Friday.

On Friday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m., a liquor delivery person chased down an individual who he saw stealing liquor bottles from his delivery truck on Bank Street. As the delivery person attempted to get the stolen bottles back, he was allegedly assaulted by the individual. The delivery person suffered a superficial injury to his eye. Officials say the bottles were recovered and the suspect fled the area. Approximately two hours later, officers in the area noticed the suspect walking into the Ravi Mart on Bank Street. The victim was able to return to the scene and positively identified 35-year-old Reynaldo Cartagena of Groton as the person who attempted to steal the liquor bottles and who had assaulted him in the process. Cartagena was charged with robbery, assault and larceny. He is being held on $25,000 bond.

On Friday night at approximately 8:40 p.m., a robbery was reported at New London Ink on Bank Street. An employee told police that an individual came into the shop and asked about getting a tattoo. The employee said the individual then attempted to steal the shop’s iPad credit card machine, which officials say is valued at $1200.00. After a minor physical altercation with the individual, the employee was able to retrieve the iPad. The suspect later identified as 36-year-old Kihe McGaha of New London fled the area, but was located a short time later near Tilley Street. McGaha ran from the officer and was caught after a brief foot chase through the municipal parking lots and back onto Bank Street, officials say. McGaha is being charged with robbery, larceny and interfering with police. He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.