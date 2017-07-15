One family is displaced after a fire in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a condo fire Friday night in Stamford, one family has been displaced.

According to authorities, on Friday night, fire departments were dispatched to a reported fire at a condo on Connecticut Avenue. They say the fire started in the dryer and extended into the wash room.

Officials say when firefighters arrived they found moderate smoke pushing from the front door. They say the room of origin was located on the backside of the condominium unit.

Authorities say firefighters began searching the building for any occupants. They say no one was found inside the home, but it was later discovered that both occupants had already exited the home.

Officials say the fire is still under investigation with the Stamford Fire marshals office.