State Police have identified the 2 people involved in the Route 42 crash

BETHANY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have identified the two people involved in the Route 42 crash in Bethany Friday night.

Authorities say, a car was traveling westbound on Route 42 in Bethany, while a truck was traveling eastbound.

Police say both vehicles collided and caused heavy damage to the driver’s side of both vehicles.

State Police say 43-year-old, John A. Kwochka of Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the other person involved, 21-year-old, Amanda Cashmore of Cheshire was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for a suspected minor injury.

Authorities say this case remains under investigation. They ask if anyone who has information regarding this accident to contact Troop I, Bethany at (203)-393-4200.