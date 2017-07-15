Waterford Police ask for public’s help identifying trimmer thief

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford Police need the public’s help in identifying a trimmer thief from an incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

Waterford Police say at around 4:15 p.m., the suspect stole two Wahl trimmers from the Stop & Shop grocery store on Boston Post Road.

According to officers, the suspect is seen leaving in a grey Ford Explorer, which was parked in the fire lane.

If you have any information that may be able to assist officers in identifying the suspect, you are asked to call police at (860) 442-9451. You can also private message the Waterford Police Department on Facebook with any tips.