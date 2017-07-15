Weekend Warrior Do’s & Don’ts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cramming a week’s worth of exercise into two days has a history of being frowned upon, but new studies show this might not be a bad thing if you go about it the right way. On Saturday morning, Dr. Ken Redcross stopped by our studio to teach us the do’s and don’ts of weekend workouts.

Only 1 in 3 adults get the CDC’s recommended amount of exercise each week, as most Americans are pressed for time making a living sitting five days week, but there is some encouraging news! A recent study from JAMA finds the irregular exercise routine kept by weekend fitness enthusiasts might still reap health benefits similar to a more ideal daily exercise schedule.

The study compared adults who worked out throughout the week to adults who jammed a week’s worth of exercise into two days. The findings showed that compared to the adults who reported no exercise activities, weekend warriors and regular exercisers had about a 40 percent lower risk of death due to cardiovascular disease, 30 percent lower risk of overall death and 18 percent lower risk of death due to cancer.

Dr. Ken Redcross, board-certified internal medicine physician, says Americans are jammed for time when it comes to making time for exercise and although this study shows exercise is a benefit no matter how you cram it into your schedule, you can still put yourself at risk of injury. Watch the video above to learn more.

