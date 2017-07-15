Workers exposed to radioactive substance at Conn. hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say several people have been exposed to an unidentified radioactive substance after a hospital’s nuclear medicine lab was broken into.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston says employees discovered the lab in the cancer center at St. Raphael’s Hospital had been vandalized when they arrived at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say at least three lab technicians were exposed to radioactive material and underwent decontamination.

The hospital says the exposure was contained.

Alston says the victims are expected to be OK. It’s unclear why the lab was broken into.

