Add a little summer to your menu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re planning a picnic or just looking to change things up we are helping you out with great summer eats. This morning, Chef Franco from Geronimo’s Tequila Bar and Shell & Bones Oyster Grill in New Haven stopped by our studio to share his favorite summer recipes.

BLACKENED MAHI MAHI LETTUCE TACOS WITH CHIPOTLE REMOULADE

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb Mahi Mahi (cut into 8 Strips)

Blackened seasonings to taste

Salt and Pepper to Taste

I cup thinly sliced cabbage

2 tsp honey or agave nectar

1 tsp White vinegar

¼ cup cilantro chopped

2 Roma tomatoes

½ red onion diced

½ lime juice

1 Jalapeno pepper

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 tsp Chipotle pepper

1 tsp paprika

2 tsp honey

2 tbsp capers (chopped)

Lettuce leaves

PREPARATION:

1. Pico de Gallo: Mix the tomato, red onion, Lime juice, half of the cilantro and jalapeno, season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Chipotle Remoulade: Blend together the mayonnaise, chipotle, paprika, honey and capers until well mixed. Set aside.

3. Sweet slaw: Mixed the cabbage, vinegar, honey and rest of the cilantro. Set aside.

4. Season the Mahi with Blackened seasonings and salt & pepper and sear on a hot pan until cooked, about 4 minutes. Keep turning so each side gets seared.

5. Add two pieces of fish to each of the lettuce shells. Top with the slaw, Pico de Gallo and the Remoulade.

BLUEBERRY JALAPENO MARGARITAS

INGREDIENTS:

Lime wedge

¼ cup of sugar or coarse salt

For the jalapeno lime simple syrup

1 cup of water

1/3 cup agave or honey

2 jalapeno, sliced

Juice of ½ lime

For the Margaritas

1 cup fresh local blueberries

½ cup of fresh squeeze lime juice

1 ½ cups silver tequila

Mint leaves for garnish

Lime wedges for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

1. Set your glasses ready in the freezer. Use the lime wedges to wet the rim of the glasses then place sugar or salt on a plate and dip the rim of the glasses in it and all the way around; add crushed ice to the glass. Repeat with 4 glasses. Place in the freezer.

2. Place all the ingredients for the simple syrup in a small sauce pan over medium heat, whisk and let it simmer for 15 min. Let cool.

3. Once slightly cool, remove the slices of jalapeno for garnish then pour the rest of the simple syrup into a high speed blander along with 1 cup of the blueberries. Puree for a least one minute. Strain.

4. Fill a cocktail shaker with the blueberry mixture, lime juice and tequila, along with a couple ice cubes. Cover and shake. Strain Mixture into chilled glasses and garnish with blueberries, candied jalapenos, mint and lime.

MEXICAN STREET CORN (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

INGREDIENTS:

2 tsp cilantro, chopped

6 ears of Corn

1 small clove Garlic

1 lime wedges

½ cup mayonnaise

½ tsp Ancho Chili Powder

1 Cup Cotija Cheese

Fresh Local Corn is grilled to perfection, then topped with garlicky mayo, salty Cotija cheese and sprinkled with ancho chili powder. Squeeze lime on top and enjoy this perfect recipe for Summer!

SCALLOP & SHRIMP COCKTAIL CEVICHE

Makes 8 portions

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup fresh lime juice

2 cups fresh orange juice

1 lb wild shrimp, cleaned

1 lb dried sea scallops

½ cup ketchup

2 tbsp chipotle pepper in adobo

3 tsp olive oil

2 cups diced English cucumber

1 cup diced jicama

1 small ripe avocado, cubed

1/4 cup diced red onions

½ cup chopped cilantro, plus garnish

Salt to taste

Tostadas or tortillas chips, store bought or homemade saltine crackers

PREPARATION:

Bring 2 quarts salted water to a boil and add ¼ cup of the lime juice. Scoop in the shrimp, cover and let water return to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat and place in an ice water bath. Repeat the process with the scallops until almost half cooked.