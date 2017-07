BRDIGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus fire has closed three lanes of Interstate 95 southbound Sunday morning.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation (DOT), the bus fire happened around 9:23 a.m. between exit 29 and exit 27 on I-95 southbound in Bridgeport. They say the bus fire has shutdown the three right lanes.

State Police say the fire is out and no one was injured. They say it is unknown how long the lanes will be closed for.

