Capitol Report: Joe DeLong calls out General Assembly’s inability to pass budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Executive Director for the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Joe DeLong pulled no punches when speaking on Connecticut lawmakers’ inability to pass a state budget.

“…We have a situation where, the Connecticut General Assembly, for the first time in many years, has to be able to work together to get something done, and can’t simply work within a caucus of people who feel the same way that they do,” he said.

DeLong said if a budget was passed that would put the state on solid fiscal ground, then the process would not be a failure, but a positive experience.

