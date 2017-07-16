Capitol Report: Middletown Mayor Dan announces run for governor; candidates fundraise impressive numbers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown Mayor Dan Drew officially threw his name into the hat to become the next governor of Connecticut.

In his official announcement, Drew emphasized making services more affordable to residents while stating that towns and communities would have the necessary funds to provide basic services to all.

Drew joins 14 other candidates for the position current Governor Dannel Malloy plans to leave once his term has expired.

