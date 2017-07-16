Capitol Report: News 8’s Mark Davis shares his thoughts on Capitol happenings

Related Coverage Program for seniors cut due to state budget impasse

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With lawmakers attempting to navigate the process of putting together an overdue state budget, News 8 Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis shares some insight into the latest happenings in Hartford.

People across Connecticut have already experienced real hurt from a lack of a state budget, from special programs shutting down to buildings being closed.

Lawmakers on both sides are hopeful a new state budget will be passed well before the end of the month.