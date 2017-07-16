Capitol Report: The panel discusses the brewing business in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The craft brewing industry in Connecticut is approximately a $500 million business.

Governor Dannel Malloy has been a major part of kick-starting the brewing business in The Nutmeg State.

In 2012, he ended the 82 year ban on Sunday liquor sales. Three years later, he expanded the deadline for sales of liquor in grocery stores from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Last Monday, Gov. Malloy signed legislation allowing farms to join the craft brewing business.

