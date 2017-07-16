Danbury woman charged with child abandonment

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged with child abandonment.

22-year-old Anny Castillo allegedly abandoned her newborn baby behind a grocery store back in May.

Related Content: Danbury Police arrest mother following abandoned baby investigation from May

Castillo turned herself in to police earlier this week. She has been ordered not to have contact with the infant.

Related Content: Officials: Abandoned baby could have been left at hospital

The two-month old boy is now in state custody.

Officials say he is healthy.