Danbury woman charged with child abandonment

Anny Castillo. (Photo): Danbury Police

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged with child abandonment.

22-year-old Anny Castillo allegedly abandoned her newborn baby behind a grocery store back in May.

Castillo turned herself in to police earlier this week. She has been ordered not to have contact with the infant.

The two-month old boy is now in state custody.

Officials say he is healthy.

