Former FBI Director James Comey to write book

(WTNH) — Former FBI Director James Comey is writing a book about his public service.

The news is according to a publishing agency in Virginia whose founds say they are working with him.

President Donald Trump fired Comey back in May for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.

However, Comey later told lawmakers that the President pressed him to shit down an investigation into President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.