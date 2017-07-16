Former FBI Director James Comey to write book

(WTNH) — Former FBI Director James Comey is writing a book about his public service.
The news is according to a publishing agency in Virginia whose founds say they are working with him.
President Donald Trump fired Comey back in May for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.
However, Comey later told lawmakers that the President pressed him to shit down an investigation into President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.