Former FBI Director James Comey to write book

In this July 8, 2015, photo, FBI Director James Comey testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WTNH) — Former FBI Director James Comey is writing a book about his public service.

The news is according to a publishing agency in Virginia whose founds say they are working with him.

President Donald Trump fired Comey back in May for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server.

However, Comey later told lawmakers that the President pressed him to shit down an investigation into President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

