HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of guns are off the streets thanks to a gun buyback event in Hartford.

In exchange for their guns, people were given a gift card ranging in price from $100 to $450 depending on the type of firearm.

As of right now, Hartford Police have not released the exact number of guns collected. However, they say it was so many that they ran out of gift cards to give to people.