Ledyard Police identify one of the victims in Saturday’s crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ledyard Police have identified one of the victims of a car crash that killed one person and seriously injured another Saturday morning.

Authorities say the driver, 79-year-old Robert Burns of Ledyard has died after the one car motor vehicle accident. Police have not released the identity of the victim who is seriously injured.

According to police, they were dispatched to the seen at 9:47 a.m., upon their arrival they located the vehicle with two occupants off the roadway of the southbound lane of Shewville Road.

Police say EMS personnel from Ledyard and Manshantucket arrived shortly after police. They say it was determined that the passenger had suffer serious injuries and Burns was deceased.

Ledyard police say, their department and the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit are currently investigating this accident. They are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed this accident to contact Officer Troy Johnson at the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-9416.

