LIFE STAR responds to aircraft crash in Eastford

EASTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — LIFE STAR is responding to an aircraft crash in Eastford.

Officials say an ultralight aircraft crashed in Eastford on Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police say the crash happened in the area of Buell Drive.

Authorities searched the woods nearby and located the wreckage and a single operator. Emergencies crews responded to the patient about 500 feet from the runway until LIFE STAR arrived.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

