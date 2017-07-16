Missouri kids use lemonade to raise money for special playground

(WTNH) — The summer tradition of a lemonade stand is now being used by kids in Missouri to help raise money for a special playground.

The students set up a number of lemonade stands to raise money after realizing that one of their classmates, who has cerebral palsy, couldn’t use the playground at the elementary school.

“I asked him on our way here and he said it makes him sad that he can’t play on the playground,” said Leah Gehbauer, mother of the handicapped student. “And I think he’s overwhelmed that all of his friends want to play and that everyone wants to play.”

Students have already raised more than $1,100 toward the playground.

They need about $10,000 to put in an all-inclusive surface at the Parkway District Elementary School as well as purchase some new equipment.