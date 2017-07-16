Moped operator suffers serious injuries in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A moped operator suffered traumatic injuries during a crash in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

According to New Haven Police, the moped collided with a car in the intersection of Willow and Orange Streets just after 12 noon.

The car’s operator, a 44-year-old woman from Hamden, was not injured. She told police she was stopped at a red light and proceeded forward when it turned green. Her car then collided with the moped.

The moped driver, a 48-year-old man from North Haven, was rushed to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.