Motorcycle accident in Tolland closes Hartford Turnpike

By Published:

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland Fire is on the scene of a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

According to officials, a serious motorcycle accident took place in the 100 block of the Hartford Turnpike.

Route 30 near Old Post Road has been closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

The severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries are unknown but LIFE STAR was initially requested to respond to the crash.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.

