Motorcycle accident in Tolland closes Hartford Turnpike

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Tolland Fire is on the scene of a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

According to officials, a serious motorcycle accident took place in the 100 block of the Hartford Turnpike.

Route 30 near Old Post Road has been closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

#CTtraffic: Rte 30 (Hartford Tpke) near Old Post Rd closed for motorcycle crash. Life Star enroute. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 16, 2017

The severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries are unknown but LIFE STAR was initially requested to respond to the crash.

The road is expected to be closed until further notice.