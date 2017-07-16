Multiple state parks are closing as they hit capacity

(WTNH) — State parks across the state are hitting capacity this Sunday, causing them to be closed to the public.

The first state park to hit capacity was Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. The park has been closed as of 11:02 a.m Sunday morning.

One of the most popular state park’s has also hit capacity. Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison is full to capacity and is closed.

In Middletown, Wadsworth Fall State Park has hit capacity too. The park is closed.

Pattaconk Lake State Park in Chester has also hit capacity Sunday, and is closed.

In Durham, Millers Pond State Park has also hit capacity and is closed.

Stay tuned with News8 for more updates.