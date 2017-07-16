Multiple state parks are closing as they hit capacity

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

(WTNH) — State parks across the state are hitting capacity this Sunday, causing them to be closed to the public.

The first state park to hit capacity was Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. The park has been closed as of 11:02 a.m Sunday morning.

One of the most popular state park’s has also hit capacity. Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison is full to capacity and is closed.

In Middletown, Wadsworth Fall State Park has hit capacity too. The park is closed.

Pattaconk Lake State Park in Chester has also hit capacity Sunday, and is closed.

In Durham, Millers Pond State Park has also hit capacity and is closed.

Stay tuned with News8 for more updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s