14-year-old shot in New Haven, in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in New Haven Sunday night, police say.

According to authorities, the 14-year-old was shot on Bassett Street near Newhall Street around 9:30 p.m. Police say the shooter was the passenger in a white sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima or a Toyota. They say the shooter wore a white shirt, jeans, “Jordan” sneakers, and a black mask.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.