Officials warn of ingesting too much calcium

(WTNH) — Calcium is important for a healthy body, but be careful. There is such a thing too much calcium, officials say.

Cardiologists say there’s no evidence taking more than recommended does you any good.

Past government studies have linked overdoing calcium supplements to hardening of the arteries, along with other problems.

If you need supplements, health experts recommend dividing them up and taking them twice each day,

Officials say the problem is only able to handle processing 500 to 600 milligrams of calcium at once.