OJ Simpson seeking release from prison

(WTNH) — OJ Simpson will fight for his release from prison on Thursday.

That is when the former football star will have a parole hearing.

He has been behind bars since his conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges nine years ago.

If the hearing is successful for Simpson, he could be a free man as early as October.

Simpson was convicted of trying to take pieces of sports memorabilia that he claimed was stolen from him.

He was acquitted of murder during 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.