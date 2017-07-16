OJ Simpson seeking release from prison

WTNH.com staff Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, clenches his fists in victory after the jury said he was not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in a Los Angeles courtroom as attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Robert Shapiro, right, look on. During an appearance on Fox's "Megyn Kelly Presents" on May 17, 2016, Shapiro said there's a strong possibility that the person who killed Simpsons ex-wife, Nicole Brown-Simpson, and Ronald Goldman has never faced trial. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Daily News, Myung Chun, Pool, File)

(WTNH) — OJ Simpson will fight for his release from prison on Thursday.

That is when the former football star will have a parole hearing.

He has been behind bars since his conviction on armed robbery and kidnapping charges nine years ago.

Related Content: OJ Simpson ‘hopeful’ about upcoming parole hearing, friend says

If the hearing is successful for Simpson, he could be a free man as early as October.

Simpson was convicted of trying to take pieces of sports memorabilia that he claimed was stolen from him.

He was acquitted of murder during 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s